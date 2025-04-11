“Break it!”: Film Festival of the Faculty of Informatics of Masaryk University Returns In May 

The Film Festival of the Faculty of Informatics of the Masaryk University (FFFI MU) will return for its 25th edition on 13 May, this time taking place unconventionally at the Cinema City Velký Špalíček. Under this year’s motto “Break It!”, the festival will showcase student short films that aim to break boundaries, shatter established norms and let emotions explode.

FFFI MU is a student film festival held every year in May, featuring short films of various genres, produced by students with the help of the Laboratory of Electronic and Multimedia Application (LEMMA). Held under the auspices of the Dean of the Faculty of Informatics, Prof. Jiří Barnat, the festival evening usually attracts up to 800-1000 visitors.

Credit: FFFI MU

Most of the films are made by students or graduates of the faculty’s courses “Fundamentals of Film Discourse” and “Production of Audiovisual Artefacts”, taught by Petr Sojka, Robert Král and Radovan Hakl. In these classes, students learn the basics of filmmaking, starting with the idea and story for the film, script writing, filming, production and post-production. However, external registration for the festival is also possible, and high schools and universities from all over the Czech Republic are invited to participate.

About 20 short films will be presented and awarded in two categories: the Professional Jury Choice and the Visitors’ Choice. The winners will receive the “Filmobolos” trophy, cash prizes, and prizes from the festival’s sponsors.

The festival is free to attend, and information on reservations can be found on the festival’s website and social media.