MENDELU Ecologists Launch Study to Improve Access To Data on Forest Ecosystems

The Institute of Forest Ecology at Mendel University (LDF MENDELU) has launched a monitoring programme focused on selected natural forest management models, in collaboration with the Masaryk Forest School Enterprise Křtiny (ŠLP Křtiny) and the Global Change Research Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences (CzechGlobe). The programme aims to improve access to information on forest stands for experts and the general public. All data collected is stored within the “DendroNetwork”, a research platform dedicated to biomonitoring forest ecosystems.

The forestry sector has long struggled with a lack of up-to-date data on how forest ecosystems function. Discussions between practising foresters and scientists have led to the identification of specific management models that are crucial for adapting forests to climate change while maintaining the resilience of forest ecosystems and ensuring their sustainable productivity.

“In collaboration with ŠLP Křtiny, we have selected various deciduous and coniferous tree species for research in university forests,” explained Jan Světlík, Head of the Institute of Forest Ecology. “Specifically, these are oak, beech, larch, pine and spruce. These species are managed using various methods to create forests that are more diverse in terms of age, structure and species composition. This diversity significantly adds value to research focused on collecting temporal and spatial data on stands.”

Credit: MENDELU

LDF experts installed stations equipped with modems in the study areas to send data. Every 30 minutes, the stations monitor soil moisture, soil water potential, soil temperature, light conditions under the stands and air temperature and humidity. Very sensitive tape dendrometers are attached to the trees to study circumferential trunk changes and measure trunk growth dynamics. They can also determine if specific trees in the stand are suffering from drought.

ŠLP Křtiny is currently using 14 online monitoring stations to collect data in its managed stands. This significant coverage is made possible thanks to the commercial operations of the school forestry company, as Tomáš Vrška, director of ŠLP Křtiny, explained: “This is an example of an investment that is paid for from the yield of university forests, so the funds earned from forestry activities are returned to forest research. The results of this research will benefit society as a whole.”

The data sets obtained by the LDF experts are stored in the DendroNetwork, which is managed in cooperation with the CzechGlobe institute. “We assume that this densification and expansion of the DendroNetwork on the territory of the school forestry enterprise will support other scientific teams, improve the quality of student teaching and expand the range of topics for final theses. It will also contribute to greater public interest in the sensitivity of forest ecosystems to adverse conditions. However, we still have a long way to go before we can fully utilise the potential of this type of data,” concluded Světlík.