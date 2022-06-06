













From 8-12 June, the caves of the Moravian Karst in the Blansko region will ring with the magical tones of Macocha in a series of five concerts. The postponed 23rd edition of the popular event will take place after a two-year break. Photo credit: Čarovné tóny Macochy on Facebook

Brno, June 6 (BD) – The caves of the Moravian Karst will ring with the Magical Tones of Macocha for the twenty-third time from June 8 to June 12 after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

Singer Lenka Nová and pianist Petr Malásek will bring the programme “What I Miss”, the penultimate concert of the In Two Tour, to Eliška’s Cave in the Sloupsko-Sošov Caves on Wednesday 8 June.

The next two concerts will be hosted by the Jindřich Concert Hall in the Výpustek Cave near Křtiny. On Thursday 9 June, Dan Bárta and Illustratosphere will present a cross-section of a wide range of genres from his musical career of more than 20 years. “Prelude”, on Friday, June 10 is an original project by four cellists with drummer Arrhythmia, bridging different musical genres.

On Saturday, June 11, Catherine’s Cave at the Rock Mill will devote its vast space to the Hollywood Medley program, put together by the 40-member boy’s choir Boni Pueri from the music of the most famous classical and film melodies. All concerts will begin at 6pm.

On Sunday, June 12, violinist Jaroslav Svěcený and pianist Lucie Tóth will provide conclude the Magical Tones of Macocha at 6pm and 8pm.

For more information about the program and how to purchase tickets, visit www.carovnetonymacochy.cz. The concerts also include a short tour of the caves for those interested.

