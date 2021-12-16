New Town Hall Room Returns To Original Baroque Style
Brno City Council will meet in the renovated room at the New Town Hall. Photo Credit: MMB.
Brno, Dec 16 (BD) – Ceiling frescoes and murals have been restored to their original historic look. “After almost three years of reconstruction, for CZK 34 million, the room of the Council at the New Town Hall is shining in its Baroque beauty. And so that it does not remain hidden as in the past, we are also planning tours for the public in the new year,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková.
In the first half of the 18th century, the New Town Hall was used as a court, and about half a century later, in the 1880s, it was occupied by the army, before being put to various uses, including as a people’s soup kitchen. This process resulted in significant damage to some of the original decorative frescoes in the building, until at the end of the 19th century it was decided to cover them up with other paintings or with stucco.
The restoration team led by Martin Číhalík has also reconstructed some of the original fresco work, solving some mysteries concerning the painting and its author in the process. You can read more about the project in "Restoration Of New Town Hall Digs Up New Information About Wall Paintings".