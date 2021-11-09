













Boys Noize, a unique Berlin electronic musician, DJ and label founder, and one of the most prestigious names in modern electronic music, will present his new album +/- at Fleda this Friday. Rooted in the techno/house scene, his music nonetheless extends into diverse genres.

Brno, Nov 9 (BD) – Boys Noize, real name Alex Ridha, made his DJ debut at the age of 15. His career since then includes four studio albums and many singles and remixes. Criss-crossing the globe with anarchic performances at major festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury, he still performs annually at Berlin’s techno temple Berghain. Influenced by collaborations with the brightest stars of the alt-pop scene such as Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Bon Iver, Chance The Rapper, Snoop Dogg and Tommy Cash, Boys Noize has developed a unique sound that transcends all categorisation. His eagerly anticipated new album +/- (pronounced as “Polarity”) will be released in September via his own label Boysnoize Records.

Photo: GoOut.

Support at the event will be provided by FVLCRVM and Explicit

