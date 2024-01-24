The Smashing Pumpkins Return To Prague In July After Five Years

The Smashing Pumpkins, icons of the 90s grunge scene in the United States, are returning to Prague after five years with a show at the O2 Universum on 4 July.

Led by frontman Billy Corgan, the band formed in Chicago in 1988, and have since released 12 studio albums, selling a total of 30 million copies worldwide. Their sound contains elements of goth rock, heavy metal, grunge, psychedelic rock, progressive rock, and shoegaze, and they are considered one of the key reference points of U.S. alternative music of their generation.

The show in Prague is part of the 22-date European leg of the band’s “The World is a Vampire” tour, and comes five years after they last played in the Czech Republic.

Tickets are from CZK 1,990, and are on sale on the Ticketmaster and Ticketportal networks.