Kravi Hora Sports Complex To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Fun Day On 13 June

Kraví Hora’s sports and recreation complex is celebrating 20 years since its opening on Thursday, 13 June, starting at 10 am, with a rich sports and cultural program for the general public, as well as refreshments.

At 11 am, Mayor Markéta Vaňková will give a short speech, and there will be an introduction of guests who contributed to the development of the facility.

“Visitors will enjoy a rich cultural and sports program that will appeal to both children and adults,” said Vojtěch Mencl, Mayor of the Brno-střed municipal district. “Attractions, performances, and music concerts are planned. Visitors can also swim in heated pools throughout the day. The whole day will end with a light show presented by the VISUALOVE studio.”

Access to the complex will be free for the whole day, and visitors will be able to try activities in the water and on dry land, including paddleboarding, Eskimo, or a performance from the TJ Tesla Brno sports performance group from 10 am to 3 pm.

At the outside stands, there will be a biathlon shooting range, trampolines, and a stand where experts will advise people on how to lead a healthy lifestyle, as well as sports attractions for children throughout the day, including bouncy castles and trampolines.

The rock band Něco si přej will perform from 4.30 to 6 pm, followed by Mayday from 6.30 pm.

TJ Tesla Lesná Aquabelle will then perform until 10 pm, and the final light mini-show VISUALOVE will close the program, finishing at 11.30 pm.