The modern concept market will feature products from small, independent, and newly-established designers and creators. Credit: MINT Market.

Brno, 12 Dec (BD) – This weekend, 16-17 December, MINT Market returns to Brno’s Tržnice on Zelný trh for its last event of the year, where visitors will find three floors full of independent Czech and Slovak design, including established brands and others participating for the first time.

The modern concept market will feature fresh fashions, jewellery, design, delicacies, cosmetics and other products from small, independent, and newly-established designers and creators.

Credit: MINT Market.

Behind MINT Market is a group of people who have been organising successful design markets since 2010, carrying modern and sustainable goods at their events throughout the Czech Republic. What started as the idea of ​​a few enthusiasts who wanted a place for themselves and their friends to sell their own goods is now an emerging alternative to shopping malls, and a platform bringing together more than 1,200 creatives and small businesses holding regular events in more than two dozen cities.

The markets are known for their friendly, relaxed atmosphere and a wide selection of fair-trade, eco, bio, zero-waste or upcycled products. Meanwhile, the designers can use the opportunity to present their products to a wide audience without having to devote too much of their time or resources. “Supporting small and local brands has been one of the basic ideas of our project from the very beginning,” said Lenka Šašková from the MINT Market team.

Credit: MINT Market.

In 2022, there were a total of 57 sales days within 38 MINT Markets. More than 300 events have taken place in the market’s 13 years of existence, attended by over 1,200,000 visitors.

The event will be open from 11am to 6pm on Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday. As always, entry is free and accessible.

More information, including a list of participating sellers, is available on the event website, Facebook, or Instagram.