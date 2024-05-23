Spolu Coalition Wins School European Parliament Elections, Ahead of Prisaha

The Spolu coalition (ODS, KDU-CSL, TOP 09) won a mock European Parliament election held among high school students with 15.2% of the vote, according to People in Need, who organised the election.

Five years ago, the Pirates topped the poll among high students, but this time came third behind the coalition of the populist party Prisaha (‘The Oath’) and the single-issue Motorists Party. A total of 22,880 students from 265 secondary schools of various types took part.

Spolu received 3,472 student votes, followed by Prisaha and Motorists with 3,250 (14.2%) and the Pirates at 2,657 (11.6%).

The largest number of votes were cast by students in Prague (4,016), followed by Moravia-Silesia (3,249), Central Bohemia (3,097), South Moravia (2,443) and Usti nad Labem (2,294).

The European Parliament elections will take place in the Czech Republic on 7-8 June. The Czech Republic has 21 seats. The largest party in the last election five years ago was ANO, which won six seats. The Civic Democratic Party (ODS) is defending four seats, and the Pirates three, the same as the former coalition of Mayors and Independents (STAN) and TOP 09. Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) have two MEPs each, and the Communists one.

Number of student votes and vote share for the top ten EP election lists:

Political entity Percentage of votes Total number of votes Spolu 15.1 3472 Prisaha and Motorists 14.2 3250 Pirates 11.6 2657 Mayors and Personalities for Europe 9.07 2076 A Better EU With Aliens 6.15 1407 A Better Life for the People 6.08 1390 ANO 5.12 1171 Democratic Green Party – For Animal Rights 4.55 1040 Green Party 4.03 922 Seniors for Themselves 2.66 608

Source: People in Need