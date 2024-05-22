Brno Zoo Marks International Biodiversity Day This Saturday

Today, 22 May, is the United Nations’ International Day of Biodiversity. To mark the occasion, Brno Zoo, in cooperation with the Institute of Vertebrate Biology at the Czech Academy of Sciences, is organising a special event this Saturday, 25 May.

The Day of Biodiversity is celebrated every year, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of biodiversity, and also slowing down the rate of decline of plant and animal species on our planet.

This year’s events at Brno Zoo will focus on the topic of invasive species, with activities aimed at informing visitors, especially families with children, about the importance of protecting biodiversity in the Czech Republic and in the world.

Competition stands will be available from 10 am to 4 pm, via which visitors can follow a trail and carry out tasks to compete for a prize. Each participant in the competition receives a stamp for completing a station, and after collecting at least 3 stamps, they can pick up a small reward at the final station, as well as being entered into the final prize draw, held at 4 pm on the stage.

During the same period, a documentary called “UNDISTORTED science” will be shown in the educational room of the African Village. On the event stage there will also be a Carnival with masks starting at 3 pm, and a fairytale theatre by Sandra Riedlová from 3:15 pm.