Vila Arnold Added To Single-Ticket Visitors’ Pass For Brno’s Historic Villas

Starting next weekend, it will be possible to visit five of Brno’s historic villas with a single all-inclusive ticket. The tickets will be offered at least one weekend per month, with the peak in July when they will be available for three weekends. The offer will be available for 15 weekends in total, with a maximum of 240 visitors.

The next available dates for the tickets will be 12-14 April, 10-12 May, and 28-30 June.

Vila Jurkovic. Credit: TIC Brno

The main perk is the chance to ensure a spot on a guided tour of Vila Tugendhat (only in Czech), which are otherwise sold out long in advance. This visit will be scheduled when purchasing the ticket, while visits to the other four villas will be at the leisure of the ticket-holder, provided they are during the same weekend. It is also possible to book tours of the other villas in advance.

Vila Low-Beer. Credit: TIC Brno

Additionally, the LOXPER mobile application allows visitors to follow four free digitally guided routes on a short trip around the surroundings of the villas.

The promotion was first offered by TIC BRNO two years ago, targeting architecture lovers, and is being renewed this year due to popular demand, with the addition of the recently opened Vila Arnold. Apart from Arnold and Tugendhat, the other three villas included are Löw-Beer, Stiassni and Jurkovič, all with their own characteristics and atmosphere. The oldest villa is Vila Arnold, whose core building dates back to 1862.

Vila Stiassni. Credit: TIC Brno

The multi-ticket is priced at CZK 980. More details regarding ticket and available dates can be found here. Tickets usually sell out fast, so early booking is advised.