Špilberk Castle Opens To Young And Old For Easter Celebrations

This weekend, Brno’s iconic Špilberk Castle will again host the traditional annual Easter celebrations, offering fun activities for families and visitors of all ages.

Starting from tomorrow until Monday, children will be able to join an easter egg hunt, following the footsteps of a clumsy hen who lost her giant eggs on the castle grounds. Game cards can be bought at the castle cash desk for the symbolic price of 20 crowns, raising money for the Emil Foundation helping disabled children. Kids will then be able to assist the hen in “colouring” her precious eggs, and claim a well-deserved reward after it.

Tomorrow afternoon there will also be a dulcimer concert in the large castle courtyard, performed by the Smetanova Elementary Art School, while the Kejkle Theatre will provide an entertaining performance for children. Younger visitors will also be able to play the traditional board game Smolíček Pacholíček. For adults, there will be stands selling food and drinks, including the traditional green beer associated with Green Thursday.

A creative meeting exploring the colours and scents of the Lent period is unfortunately already sold out, but starting from Friday until Sunday an Easter fair will be held by the cannon bastion.