Four people were found dead after the fire in an old railcar in Siroka Street in Brno last night. Photo: South Moravian Fire Department.

Brno, Oct 31 (BD) – Accordig to the spokesman of the South Moravian Fire Department Jaroslav Mikoska, the old and unused railway vehicle was used by the homeless.

“The causes are now being investigated,” said Miloska.

This is the most tragic fire-related accident in South Moravia in past five years.

Photo: South Moravian Fire Department.