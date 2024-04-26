British Pop/Soul Veteran Seal To Perform In Pardubice In October

61-year-old Seal, an icon of UK pop, soul, and dance music, will perform in Pardubice’s Enteria Arena on 16 October 2024, as part of a world tour celebrating 30 years since his seminal albums Seal I and Seal II.

Seal is one of the most distinctive singers of all time thanks to his rich, soulful voice, and over the course of 10 studio albums he has left an indelible mark on pop, R&B, soul and dance music. Since 1991, he has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, and won four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards and one MTV VMA. Most of his 43 singles have charted in the US and UK, while his hits “Killer”, “Crazy” and “Kiss From A Rose” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won Grammy awards for “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year”.

His world tour kicks off in the US in May, before moving to Europe in September. He will perform in the Czech Republic on 16 October, at the Enteria Arena in Pardubice.

Tickets for the concert start from CZK 1,490, and will go on sale via the Ticketmaster and Ticketportal networks from 10am on Monday, 29 April.