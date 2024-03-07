Discover Opportunities and Connect with Community at the Prague Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair

Prague, renowned for its rich history, breathtaking architecture, and dynamic cultural scene, is a prime destination for many international professionals in pursuit of new career prospects. Mark your calendars for 20 April 2024, as Holesovicka Trznice, Hall 13, becomes the epicenter for the 21st installment of the Jobspin Job Fair, coinciding with the 3rd Prague Relocation Fair.

Held simultaneously, the Relocation Fair is a comprehensive resource hub catering to the needs of expats. From housing solutions to legal and financial guidance, this fair offers a one-stop platform addressing the diverse requirements of newcomers and seasoned Prague expats alike.

Under the esteemed patronage of the Central Bohemian Region, and featuring premium partners Deutsche Börse and Bobcat EMEA, this event guarantees a wide range of opportunities for expatriates and bilingual job seekers alike.

Register online for the event (free of charge)

SIMULTANEOUS PRAGUE RELOCATION FAIR

Concurrently with Jobspin, the Prague Relocation Fair welcomes both newcomers and expats already residing in Prague. This event showcases expat-friendly businesses, services, and key expat organizations, providing comprehensive support tailored to the needs of individuals navigating life in Prague. With English as the official language of the event, accessibility is ensured for all attendees.

FOCUSED AIM AND SPECIAL SECTION

The Jobspin Job Fair is tailored for university-educated, bilingual and multilingual expats seeking opportunities primarily in IT, Business Services, and related sectors. This year, an exciting addition includes the launch of a dedicated “IT and Tech Section,” aimed at fostering better connections between companies and potential candidates.

ENGAGING PRESENTATIONS

Attendees can look forward to a series of presentations covering various aspects of employment, relocation, and integration. Notable sessions include insights from industry leaders such as Bobcat EMEA, Deutsche Börse, and representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Move To Prague, providing valuable information on immigration, employment, and life in the Czech Republic. Program of presentations

INTERACTIVE WORKSHOPS

Designed to provide practical guidance and skills enhancement, workshops led by experts including Career Coach Alina Ruiz Guerra, Financial Planner Arthur Lonjaret, and Communication Consultant Dan Murphy, offer invaluable insights into career development, personal finance management, and effective job application strategies. Program of workshops (scroll down)

EXPERT CV CONSULTING

Fair attendees can benefit from complimentary CV consulting services provided by esteemed professionals like Career Coach Hale Doganci PCC, offering personalized advice to enhance job prospects and craft impactful resumes.

PROFESSIONAL PHOTO BOOTH

Elevate your professional profile with our on-site photo booth service. Capture high-quality headshots, perfect for resumes and online profiles, with the assistance of experienced photographers.

The Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair 2024 promises to be an immersive event, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and career advancement. Don’t miss out on this chance to explore new horizons and take the next step in your professional journey!

Recruiters and companies that wish to promote themselves among a large audience of international visitors are welcome to attend. Go to Information for Prague exhibitors and find out more.