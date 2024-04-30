Europe Day Celebrations To Take Place On Moravské Náměstí On 9 May

On Thursday, 9 May, Brno will celebrate Europe Day – which every year remembers Robert Schumann’s speech about peace in Europe – with a special commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Czech Republic joining the European Union.

In Brno, Europe Day takes a slightly different form every year, in contrast to Prague, where celebrations always take place on Střelecký ostrov. This year’s event is organised on Moravské náměstí by the Europe Direct Brno information centre, in cooperation with the Jiří Mahen Library in Brno, the City of Brno, the South Moravian Regional Office and Office for Interregional Cooperation, and Eurocenter Brno.

Credit: Europe Direct Brno

Moravské náměstí will host Information stands with representatives from many institutions and Brno universities, especially regarding work and study opportunities abroad, and innovations and projects for which the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region have received EU funds.

The programme for the day will start at 2 pm, including performances from Malalata DJs, music groups Dvoje and Muzikanti na trip, a science show from the VIDA! Science Centre, a fashion show by the Secondary School of Art and Design, a competitive quiz with a prize draw (for which answers have to be collected at various stands), and a debate on the Czech Republic’s 20 years in the European Union.

Other activities taking place for the whole afternoon will include a face painting stand, a themed free photo corner, and a chillout zone from Hitrádio City Brno.

From 8 pm, the program will continue with an open-air concert by the Janáček Academic Orchestra in front of the JAMU Faculty of Music, with a repertoire from both Czech and European composers.

Credit: Barbora Toiflová

Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková, South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich, and the chief representative of the European Commission in the Czech Republic, Monika Ladmanová, are the patrons of the event.

Vaňková expressed her delight at the European project and the celebration taking place in Brno: “Our first 20 years in the European Union have brought enormous development in many ways, not just economical, but also social,” she said. “Many people already commonly identify as Europeans and think about their studies, living or work in a European context. Big changes also took place in Brno during that time. Just look around and notice new or repaired houses, monuments, roads, and trails, as well as better care programs related to social services or the environment. Over the years, Brno has received more than CZK 12.6 billion from the European Union for various projects, and many things probably wouldn’t have happened without it.”

The purpose of Europe Direct centres is to communicate information about the European Union, engaging the public in European issues at local and regional levels. Brno’s centre is one of 420 in Europe and 12 in the Czech Republic, and has been based in the Jiří Mahen Library since 2005.

Europe Direct Brno helps the public in South Moravia to find their way around European affairs and opportunities abroad within projects such as Erasmus+ or EPSO selection procedures, organising discussions, lectures, seminars, workshops, festivals, and other events for schools and the general public. It also provides information brochures and publications, and lends books focused on international politics and European studies. Another of its tasks is the processing of questions in Czech and English from citizens, businesses, the government, and other parties regarding EU activities and various specialist areas.