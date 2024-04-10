Brno Marks Europe Day and 20 Years of Czech EU Membership With Janáček Academic Orchestra

On 9 May, Brno will celebrate Europe Day, commemorating Robert Schuman’s 1950 speech about peace in Europe, with a range of activities on Moravské náměstí, organised by the Europe Direct Brno information centre in cooperation with the Jiří Mahen Library, the City of Brno, the South Moravian Regional Office, the South Moravian Office for Interregional Cooperation, and Eurocenter Brno.

The purpose of Europe Direct centres is to communicate information about the European Union, engaging the public in European issues at local and regional levels. Brno’s centre is one of 420 in Europe and 12 in the Czech Republic, and has been based in the Jiří Mahen Library since 2005.

The programme for the day will start from 2pm, including performances from Malalata DJs and others, a science show from the VIDA! Science Centre, a fashion show by the Secondary School of Art and Design, a competitive quiz with a prize draw, and a debate on the Czech Republic’s 20 years in the European Union.

Information stands with representatives from many institutions and Brno universities will also be present in the square, regarding especially work and study opportunities abroad, and innovations and projects for which the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region have received EU funds.

Credit: Europe Direct Brno

The Europe Day festivities will, however, reach their peak in the evening with a free open-air concert from the Janáček Academic Orchestra at 8pm, in front of the JAMU Faculty of Music.

In the spirit of the Year of Czech Music – which among other anniversaries commemorates 200 years since the birth of Bedřich Smetana this year – the concert will be honouring a diverse mix of Czech musical talents and will be led by conductor Jakub Klecker.

The setlist will include old masterworks from the past, like Antonín Dvořák’s famous Slavonic Dances, but also compositions from contemporary composers, like violinist Evžen Zámečník’s playful and experimental “Ozvěny tance” (‘Echoes of dance’), drummer Josef Vejvoda’s light and humorous “Comedy fox”, and talented student of scenic and film music composition Eunika Pechánková’s “Bailar”.

In the context of the Europe Day celebrations, other European classic composers will also have their place, including the Italian Gioachino Rossini and French composer George Bizet.

In case of bad weather, the concert will take place at Divadlo na Orlí at the same time.