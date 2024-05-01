Billie Eilish Will Perform In Prague In 2025

Billie Eilish will perform at the O2 Arena in Prague next year, on 1 June 2025. The 22-year-old U.S. singer will come back to the Czech capital for the first time since 2019, when she performed in the same stadium with her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”.

This time she will present her third album “Hit Me Hard and Soft”, which will be released on 17 May. Eilish announced her tour on social media on 29 April; Prague will be part of the European leg of the tour, following the North American part that will take place in the last quarter of 2024.

Ticket sales will begin on 2 May at 10am for members of the LiveNation club. A general release will follow 24 hours later on Ticketmaster and Ticketportal, with a starting price of CZK 1250.

Like her previous albums, the new release is co-written with Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell. The pair recently won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and two Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for the song “What Was I Made For?”, part of the soundtrack of last year’s movie “Barbie”.

In the meantime other big music shows will take place in Prague: in the next weeks Rammstein will perform in Letňany, on 11 and 12 May, followed by Bruce Springsteen on 28 May.