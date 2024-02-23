Unveiling the Enchantment of Žlutý Kopec Reservoirs: A New Opening on World Water Day

In their full splendor, all three Žlutý Kopec Reservoirs, alongside the visitor center and revitalized park, will open to the public on World Water Day, March 22, 2024. Despite operational restrictions, nearly 32,000 visitors experienced the reservoirs’ charm since their 2020 unveiling.

The official inauguration, attended by representatives of the city of Brno, will precede the public opening on March 21. Throughout the subsequent weekend, visitors will be treated to captivating audiovisual installations, illuminating the reservoirs in a dazzling display.

Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková, highlighted the sensitive reconstruction overseen by architect David Prudík, which rendered two reservoirs accessible to individuals with disabilities. Since the provisional opening of the first reservoir in 2020, they have emerged as one of Brno’s premier tourist attractions, with sold-out tour dates underscoring the significance of the nearly 150 million investment. Currently undergoing inspections by relevant state authorities, the area is poised for operational readiness pending building approvals.

Originally constructed in 1874, 1894, and 1917 to fortify Brno's water supply, the Žlutý Kopec reservoirs remained operational until 1997. Their initial trial opening in 2020, coinciding with their accolade as Tourist News of the Year, marked their public debut. By March 2022, visitors could explore only one reservoir, yet tours consistently sold out. Following extensive reconstruction in autumn 2022, the first reservoir reopened alongside a newly added brick reservoir, while efforts commenced to make the third concrete two-chamber reservoir accessible and to revitalize the former guard's house.

With renovations driving increased visitor numbers, a new operational regime will commence in March, welcoming guests from Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00 to 18:00. Visitors can opt for guided or self-guided tours, aided by audio guides available in multiple languages or informative brochures. Ticket reservations and purchases will be facilitated online, at TIC BRNO info centers, and on-site.