2024 Brno Motosalon: Central Europe’s Biggest Motorcycle Extravaganza

The Brno Motosalon, organised every two years by the motorcycle section of the Association of Automobile Importers (SDA), is the largest industry exhibition in Central Europe, consistently drawing thousands of motorcycling enthusiasts. Notable personalities from the motorcycle industry traditionally attend the fair, along with stuntmen, racers, and top motorcycle school instructors.

This year, the exhibition, which initially occupied just one hall in Brno, will broaden its scope, extending from the large modern pavilion P to three additional exhibition halls. Major motorcycle brands including Honda, Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield, BMW, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, Triumph, Indian, CF Moto, Jawa, Benelli, Voge, Can-am, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Ural, ASP Group, and Ducati will each have a dedicated space.

Scheduled from 29 February to 3 March 2024 at the Brno Exhibition Center, the 2024 Brno Motosalon promises highlights including:

– Anticipated models like the new generation BMW R 1300 GS touring enduro and the BMW R12 cruiser with two-cylinder boxer engines.

– Moto Guzzi Stelvio from the south of Italy, featuring cylinders located to the sides.

– Suzuki’s GSX-S1000GX, a new four-cylinder highway missile.

– Honda’s large exhibition, showcasing the new CB1000 Hornet and the new Africa Twin models with in-line two-cylinder engines.

– Yamaha XSR900 GP in a retro version with the same engine concept.

– CFMoto’s debut of the 450 MT light touring enduro.

– Benelli TNT 500 and Tornado 500 sports bike on display.

Visitors to Pavilion G1 can try out test rides on a prepared track with simple obstacles. For those seeking more adrenaline, the Czech Stunt Grand Prix, under the patronage of Adam “Special” Peschel, will feature daring performances by stunt riders in the outdoor area.

To satisfy attendees’ appetites for food as well as bikes, the fourth pavilion will host the Burger Arena festival.