Brno, Nov 28 (BD) – The JobMED trade employment fair will take place tomorrow, 29 November, at the MUNI Faculty of Medicine at Campus Square in Bohunice.

The aim of the event is to connect hospitals and medical facilities with students and graduates of the MUNI Faculty of Medicine, though it is also open to students from other faculties, medical secondary schools, higher professional schools, and other universities.

The fair will include networking opportunities with speakers and other guests, face-to-face meetings with recruiters and managers from numerous hospitals and other medical employers, and free onsite CV consultation with advisors from the Career Centre. There will also be a program of workshops, providing information about different aspects of working in the medical field, as well as practical workshops on medical topics.

The event starts at 10am tomorrow at the MUNI Medical Faculty. For more information, see the event website.