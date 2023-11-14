Credit: Čokoládový Festival.

This weekend, from 17-19 November, Brno’s chocolate lovers will find everything their hearts desire at the Brno Chocolate Festival, hosted in Pavilion G1 of the Brno Exhibition Centre.

The 2023 Chocolate Festival, organised by the ChrisEvents agency, is designed for all chocolate and confectionery lovers who want to enjoy, discover, and maybe learn how to cook with chocolate. It includes a culinary show and stalls selling chocolate delicacies, such as chocolate beer, chocolate kebabs, fruit with chocolate, and much more that can’t easily be prepared at home.

There will be four main visitor sections:

• a culinary show, where chefs of famous restaurants will present their imaginative recipes

• workshops

• sales stands of partner organisations

• a children’s corner

The entrance fee is CZK 90 (CZK 60 for seniors/students). Children under 6 years of age have free entry to the event. Those interested can also enter a competition for free entry to the Brno Chocolate Festival 2023 at www.cokofest.cz.

The program includes a culinary show by chef Radim Svačina (Česka Television), who will prepare dishes according to unusual recipes, such as “Rabbit stewed in mole sauce with black lentils” or “Beluga with chilli, coriander and lime”. Food blogger Květa Vondráková will also present her creative cooking with chocolate. Children will also be able to prepare sweet desserts with Václav (Mr. Vonka). On Saturday, Vladěna Halatová from the website Bezlepkova will also present, and Nikolya Dansev will demonstrate how to make chocolate truffles with the children.

Visitors will have the opportunity to taste and buy different types of chocolates at more than 50 stands, including: ČokoKebab, ČokoFontana, Kamelia – wine from France, Mr. Vonka, Jablíčko, , Čo-Xo, Čokoladovna Janek, Šmakujito, Worm-Up, Marmelalada, Čokoladová Tovarna , Chocothopia, Judith sweet art, Kamila Chocolates and many more.

This year, there will also be a treasure game for visitors: five keys to the treasure will be kept in golden chocolate cups, which can be purchased at the entrance for CZK 30. But only one of these keys will open a chest with gifts from the festival sponsors and a reward of CZK 5,000!

This year’s chocolate festival will go hand-in-hand with a large balloon exhibition featuring over 60,000 balloons, creating a “fairy tale” world for the pleasure of adults and children. Balonkar.cz, headed by artist Tomáš Okurek, will settle in the basement of the complex and make sculptures from more than 60,000 balloons, fitting the exhibition theme. After entering through a tunnel, itself made of balloons, visitors will enter a fantasy world with an incredible castle, fairies, elves and much more. All the balloons are made of 100% biodegradable latex.

This exhibition will be part of the chocolate festival, and only available to festival customers, with a symbolic entrance fee of 70 CZK.

The festival is open from 11am to 6pm on Friday, from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday.