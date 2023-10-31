The play depicts and explores the life and work of one of Brno’s most gifted personalities: Vítězslava Kaprálová. Credit: Jakub Jira.

Brno, Oct 31 (BD) – This Sunday, 5 November, at 7pm, the Goose on a String Theatre will present Kateřina Tučková’s play “Vitka: the fate of women among men”, directed by Anna Davidová, considered to be among the most significant talents of her generation, and winner of the Talent of the Year category in the Theatre Critics Awards.

The play depicts and explores the life and work of one of Brno’s most gifted personalities: Vítězslava Kaprálová. The production stars Tereza Marečková, winner of the Divadelní Noviny Award for her role as Vitka, composer, conductor and femme fatale, an artist that conquered the Czech Philharmonic and the BBC Orchestra before her death aged 25.

The play will be performed in Czech, but will include English surtitles for the international audience. The play will last about one hour and 40 minutes and includes an intermission.

For more details and to purchase tickets, see this website.