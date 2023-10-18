Credit: Krásná Práce.

Prague, Oct 18 (BD) – The Krásná Práce exhibition, which will take over Prague’s Gallery 1 during November, brings traditional Czech, Moravian and Silesian crafts and folk art closer to the general public. This year, the exhibition will give visitors a unique insight into the world of traditional folk clothing, accessories and jewellery.

The show includes more than 40 exhibits created by 20 Czech crafts producers, contemporary artists, designers, and art school students. Rare artefacts on display will include an original shepherd’s swaddle made of sheep’s wool, a dress woven from nettle fibre, and a hat made from sloe. Krásná Práce will also remind you of the art of small-scale artists, wood-carvers, and blue-print masters, and will show traditional crafts in connection with contemporary creations.

Krásná práce has been flying the flag for traditional crafts and folk art for several years, combining the present with feeling and respect for the culture of the past. Every year, it also prepares a show, which this year was designed by Natalie Costantinová and Aneta Honzová, using a total of 90 bales of straw. For the Krásná práce exhibition this year, 15 special works were created, produced by masters of traditional crafts in cooperation with designers.

Designer Veronika Jiroušková has created a set of city caps embroidered with fish scales and leather caps filled with metal, in collaboration with top bag makers from Chrudim, which reference traditional leather men’s costume accessories. Martin Kohout designed a black dress for Krásná práce, which was painted by a little girl with traditional folk ornaments. Fashion designers Alice Klouzková and Pavel Ivančice will exhibit clothes from blueprints with modern patterns.

Kateřina Plamitzerová created a dress for the exhibition complete with a hand-made collar, which she has been making herself for several months. Visitors will also see coats made of hand-felted wool by Terezia Rozália Kladošová and a bomber jacket made of horňácká činovať (traditional Moravian linen) by the young fashion brand AFKA. Fashion designer Klára Nademlýnská prepared a dress with a reinterpretation of traditional folk embroidery, and Zlata Lamrová made a linen shirt with her typical embroidered sketches.

This time, the gallery space will also be complemented by original original handicraft pieces such as a traditional shepherd’s gubaňa made of sheep’s wool, a dress woven from nettle fibre, traditional home shoes made from rabbit cloth, a hat made from a hornbeam, a traditional Wallachian shepherd’s shirt and other rare handicrafts.

Workshops will be held during the exhibition for visitors who would like to get involved and learn something new. Those interested will be able to make their own whistles with Mr. Kašpařík, who will come from the Beskydy Mountains to teach children how to carve a whistle that actually tunes and plays. A professional doll maker will lead a workshop of hand-painted traditional ornaments on fabric, and Ivana Langrová will show how to felt figurines from sheep’s fleece.

The Krásná práce exhibition will open on 3 November with a vernissage, including a fashion show of various forms of blueprints conceived in the style of artistic performance of the group Die Früchte. On the opening evening, Monika Načeva will play and sing live, preparing a special composition for the occasion inspired by folklore.

The exhibition will run from 4-26 November. Opening hours are from Monday until Friday from 9 am until 6 pm and weekends (including holidays) from 10 am until 6 pm. The entrance fee is CZK 100, children under 15 and seniors over 65 can enter free.