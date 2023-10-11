The world-renowned group will be performing four concerts in the Czech Republic as part of their PURE CHANTS world tour. Credit: PRSoup.

Brno, Oct 11 (BD) – Czech fans of mediaeval chant inspired music can rejoice, as German band Gregorian is headed to Czech Republic this December. They will perform four concerts in Prague, Ostrava and Brno as part of their “Pure Chants” world tour, which includes more than 180 shows worldwide.

From humble beginnings, Gregorian’s fusion of ancient chants with modern hits has become a global musical phenomenon. The idea for the band’s unique style was first conceived by Frank Peterson in 1989. It is said that while walking through the royal monastery of San Lorenzo de El Escorial in Spain, he was captivated by the strong contrast between the mediaeval grounds he was walking through and the modern music playing on his Walkman.

Since then, the unique blend of old and new has captivated audiences worldwide. Peterson found initial success with his first project of this kind, Enigma, whose 1990 album MCMXC a.D. hit #1 in 41 different countries, receiving 57 platinum and 45 gold medals. This paved the way for Gregorian, who have now sold over 10 million records, releasing 21 CDs and 9 DVDs with gold and platinum status in 24 countries. Their repertoire spans nearly 300 songs.

In 2023, Gregorian embarked on the Pure Chants world tour, spanning Europe, Asia, North and South America. The tour follows their latest album release by the same name from 2021. The record features mainly classical choral works and hymns, with the addition of some folk and pop favourites.

The four concerts in Prague, Ostrava and Brno can be expected to bring a spectacular multimedia show full of stage effects, fire and lights, combined with the male voice choir that forms the centre of Gregorian’s show.

The group’s repertoire includes international hits such as ‘The Sound Of Silence’ (Simon and Garfunkel), ‘Nothing Else Matters’ (Metallica), ‘Kashmir’ (Led Zeppelin) and ‘Running Up That Hill’ (Kate Bush), alongside more traditional songs such as ‘Scarborough Fair’, ‘Ave Maria’ and various Christmas carols to mark the season.

‘Gregorian’ will start the Czech leg of their European tour with two dates at the Prague Congress Centre on 16 and 17 December, before shows at the Gong Multifunctional Hall in Ostrava on 18 December and the STAREZ Vodova Aréna in Brno on 19 December.