Pavel and his wife will start their program on Tuesday morning at the regional headquarters in Brno (pictured). Credit: JMK.

Prague, Sept 19 (CTK) – President Petr Pavel is planning a two-day visit to the South Moravian Region next week, the communication department of the Presidential Office announced in a press release yesterday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Pavel will hold talks with the regional authorities, Brno city leaders, and the mayors of municipalities affected by last year’s tornado. He will also visit the army’s air force headquarters in Namest nad Oslavou.

Pavel and his wife Eva will start their program on Tuesday morning at the regional headquarters in Brno. The president plans to hold a debate with Governor Jan Grolich (KDU-CSL) and Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova (ODS). The presidential couple will then have lunch with Grolich and his wife.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pavel will attend the unveiling of a memorial plaque commemorating Czech-British cooperation and a visit by King Charles III. Another meeting with mayors is planned at the Moravian Karst House of Nature, including a visit to a cave.

On Wednesday, Pavel will start his program in the Breclav area with a meeting with the mayors of municipalities affected by the extreme hailstorm and tornado in June 2021, which caused damage of roughly CZK 15 billion. The program includes a meeting and debate with citizens in the village of Hrusky, which was among the villages hit by the tornado.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pavel will visit an archaeological site in Hradisko u Musova. He will also meet winemakers in Dolni Dunajovice and tour the army’s air force headquarters in Namest nad Oslavou.

Pavel is spending most of this week in the United States, where he is attending the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. He will return to Prague on Saturday morning.

