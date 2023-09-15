The theme of the conference is the role of supreme courts in providing effective legal protection. Credit: Michal Mazenec / nssoud.cz.

Brno, Sept 15 (CTK) – Supreme Court head Petr Angyalossy today warned against efforts to weaken democracy and relativize human rights, as well as against the influence of disinformation, at an international expert conference marking the 30th anniversary of the Supreme Court in the independent Czech Republic.

Angyalossy said the judiciary should act as a stable pillar that would uphold the basic values ​​of the rule of law, even when other branches of power begin to fail.

According to Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova (TOP 09), the Supreme Court should ensure the predictability and consistency of judicial decision-making in the country, which she said strengthens the public’s faith in justice and democracy.

The theme of the conference is the role of the highest courts in providing effective legal protection. Among the attendees were the President of the European Court of Justice, Koen Lenaerts.

The Czech Supreme Court was established on 1 January 1993, after the division of Czechoslovakia. During the same year, it moved from Prague to Brno.

The court management said the court was in relatively good shape, and the length of proceedings has been getting shorter. In the future the management seeks to change the legal regulation, which would open up the possibility of filing appeals even in agendas where this is not yet possible. At the same time, it would also like for the court to be able to reject some appeals more easily and quickly.

