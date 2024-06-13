Government Bans Sales of Seven More Psychoactive Substances

The Czech government has approved a ban on seven further psychoactive substances similar to HHC and THCP and their derivatives, which will therefore be added to the prohibited substance list until the end of the year, Health Minister Vlastimil Valek (TOP 09) said at a press conference yesterday evening.

The European Commission has yet to assess the ban. Valek expects its decision by 21 August.

“Even though there were promises from manufacturers to wait for the law to be passed, more substances are appearing on the market and there is a need to protect children. We have no other tool at the moment,” said Valek.

The first three psychoactive substances were banned by the government after cases emerged of children being hospitalised after consuming sweets containing them. “Sellers of products containing these substances have already announced in advance that they intend to place on the market similar psychoactive substances that are not yet on the list,” reads the draft law.

Thus, the ban should now apply to substances labelled HHCP, HHCH, HHCB, HHC-C8, THCH, THCB and THC-C8 and esters or ethers derived from them. The authors of the law say this would cover a relatively large number of new substances with psychoactive effects.

Since 6 March, HHC, HHC-O and THCP have been banned in the Czech Republic, and possession and sale of these substances is now punishable by up to eight years in prison, for large quantities. The regulation has also been approved by the European Commission. Some experts warned before the ban that new similar chemical compounds would emerge.

An amendment introducing a new category of psychomodulatory substances with regulated sales is due to come into force next year. These substances should not be available to minors or on e-shops. For the first two years, the substances will be on the list provisionally, as their effects and harmfulness is assessed. Until then, these substances will be banned. “We have only made the law valid until the end of the year because we believe the law will be approved in Brussels,” Minister Valek said.