Some of the young runners from last year’s Skolíme Koliště park run. Credit: Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Sep 14 (BD) – This weekend will see two events designed to get Brno moving! On Saturday morning, the park at Anthropos will be crowded with policemen, firefighters, and dogs for the Mobility Day event, followed later that day by the third annual Skolíme Koliště park run.

Every year, the European Mobility Week campaign culminates in a full-day Saturday program in Brno. From 10 am to 6 pm, various activities related to different types of mobility will be open to the public in the park near the Anthropos pavilion. The public can see police and firemen demonstrate their work, explore the interior of a fire truck and a retro bus, see what it looks like to tow a car, and find out what guide dogs can do.

For the younger generation, there will be a live performance by YouTuber and freerunner Vova and his team, and the smallest citizens can enjoy a bubble show, creative workshops, and face painting. Throughout the whole day, there will be competitions for children and adults, as well as a magician!

The annual event focused on different types of mobility and the rules of the road is changing its venue this year, from its traditional home near Riviera to the park near the Anthropos pavilion. Entry is free, and the event will go ahead whatever the weather. You can find more information here.

Later in the afternoon, active families can continue their day at the third annual Skolíme Koliště festival, which combines culture with sport for a good cause. The family festival includes a charity run and a rich accompanying program in Koliště Park and on the square in front of the Janáček Theater, with all proceeds going to the Social Foundation.

The festival starts on Saturday from 1 pm, when registration opens for runners young and old, professional and amateur. Participants can register either in advance or on the day of the event, until the capacity of starting numbers is full.

Youth competitions for participants from 6 to 15 years old start at 3.15 pm. The younger runners race on a 500-metre route, the older ones 1000 metres. A single entry fee of 150 crowns is payable for children’s routes. The simultaneous start of the charity runs for adults, ranging from 500 metres to 3,000 metres, is scheduled for 4.45 pm, with a registration fee of 300 crowns. The total proceeds from the entry fee will subsequently go to specific clients of the Social Endowment Fund.

The cultural programme also starts at 1 pm, including a musical performance by the Yellow Sisters collective, a parkour show, and a performance by the singer Berenika Kohoutová. The highlight of the event will be the evening concert by Lake Malawi, scheduled for 8 pm. Additional activities in the park include face painting, competitions for children and a balloon and bubble show.

The ambassador of the event is the actress and presenter Marta Drímal Ondráčková, who will guide the visitors through the festival together with Roman Blumaier. More information about Skolíme Koliště and the beneficiaries of the event from the Social Endowment Fund is available on the event website.