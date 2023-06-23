The Czech Republic saw its worst result in the political empowerment indicator, placing 108th. Photo credit: Freepik.

Geneva, June 23 (CTK) – The Czech Republic has dropped significantly in its position in the Global Gender Gap Index, to 101st among 146 countries, in the rankings made by the World Economic Forum. Last year, the Czech Republic was in the 86th position.

The country saw its worst result in the political empowerment indicator, ranked 108th, or 41 positions lower than in 2022.

All neighbouring countries have better results than the Czech Republic: Slovakia is 63rd, Poland 60th, Austria 47th, and Germany 6th. The only European country lower than the Czech Republic in the rankings is Cyprus.

Traditionally, Nordic countries top the gender gap index, and so it is again this year, with Iceland, Norway and Finland placing in the top three positions.

The annual index deals with the performance in four spheres: health, education, work and politics. Indicators taken into account include the differences between salaries of men and women, the employment rate, the number of men and women in leading positions, their level of education, and life expectancy.

According to the World Economic Forum, it will be 67 years before there is no gender gap in Europe, if the situation continues to be developing as it is now.

