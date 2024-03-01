One Third of Czechs Have Higher Education Than Their Parents

One-third of people in the Czech Republic have a higher education than their parents, according to an intergenerational comparison study released by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) yesterday. The survey also found that more than one-third of adults who grew up in the families with the worst financial situation are still among the poorest.

Sociologists have previously noted that poverty in the Czech Republic is passed on from one generation to the next. Experts believe that supporting the education of children from poor families can overcome this, CSU researchers said at a press conference.

Statisticians map the living conditions, income and expenditure of households regularly in the spring, addressing 11,500 households. Every year, they also focus on a different topic in their questions. Last year, they chose questions on the quality of housing and intergenerational comparison.

The survey shows that about 32% of respondents gained a higher level of education than their parents. A total of 53% reached the same level, and 14% ended up with lower education.

36% of those from the families where at least one parent had a university degree obtained a university or college degree, roughly 15% of the offspring of parents with apprentice certificates or those with primary school education only had a university degree, and a half of the children of secondary-school graduates achieved a university/college degree.

Nearly 70% of the offspring of people with elementary school education or apprentice certificate, about 29% of the children of secondary-school graduates, and 2% of the children from families where at least one parent was a university graduate have only primary school education or apprentice school. Roughly three in ten children of secondary-school graduates have only an apprentice level or primary school education.

People also described the situation now and when they were 14 years old.

A total of 35% of respondents said that then and now, they were among the poorest fifth of the population. In contrast, less than 14% of those who grew up in the poorest families were among the fifth of the population with the highest income.

Out of adults who lived in one-fifth of the richest families as children, 35% are still in the wealthiest fifth, and 2% are now in the poorest fifth.

Sociologists previously pointed out that poverty in the country went on from generation to generation. Experts say this is similar in the case of education.

Children of more educated parents from wealthier families have a much higher chance of achieving higher education and earning more as adults. Experts therefore recommend supporting children as early as at kindergarten or primary school.