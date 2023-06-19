The current system of traffic restrictions for heavy freight transport in Prague will thus be updated to protect residents in densely populated areas of the city. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, 19 June (BD) – Prague has long been struggling with the excessive load of transit freight traffic on the city streets. The Prague Technical administration of communications (TSK) is therefore now installing traffic signs extending the ban on the entry of trucks over 12 tonnes into the territory of the capital city. Unwanted transit crossings, which disproportionately burden especially the Prague 6 and 5 districts, will be barred.

TSK is now installing the last road markings, after which they will check the correct placement, and start monitoring unauthorised entries by July 2023 at the latest.

“The reason for this regulation, with local adjustment of road traffic, is to divert heavy freight traffic from residential areas, where this traffic certainly does not belong and mainly represents excessive emissions, pollutants and noise into the surrounding environment,” said Zdeněk Hřib, First Deputy Mayor for Transport. “In this way, we will minimise the negative impact of this type of transport on the quality of life, safety and health of the residents of Prague.”

Hřib added that preparing the measure had not been straightforward, as about 90 objections were received, which had to be settled with the Ministry of Transport in order to issue the regulations, as they required the installation of signage on the Prague ring road.

“Citizens of Prague 6 have been waiting impatiently for many months for the signs prohibiting the entry of vehicles over 12 tons. We hope that after their installation, the police will carry out regular inspections and we will finally get rid of trucks in Břevnov,” said Ondřej Matěj Hrubeš, Prague 6 councillor for transport.

It is possible to introduce and extend this ban for freight transit traffic in the south-western and western parts of Prague due to the existing bypass routes, completed parts of the D0 – Prague ring road. These are mainly in Prague 6, specifically Evropská třída, Karlovarská and Strahovský tunnels, and parts of Prague 5, specifically Plzeňská and Rozvadovská spojka and the approach from the north of Prague via Cínovecká to Liberecká and further to the tunnels on the municipal ring road.

The modification involves the placement or modification of traffic signs in order to limit the entry of trucks with a total weight of more than 12 tonnes into selected areas of the city ​​of Prague. The current system of traffic restrictions for heavy freight transport in Prague will thus be updated to protect residents in densely populated areas of the city, especially Liboce, Veleslavína, Střešovice, Dejvice, Břevnova, Zličína, Řep, Motola, Stodůlek, Košíř, Smíchova, Hloubětín and Černý Most.

Written by Tomas Houdek.