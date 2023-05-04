Police spokesman Pavel Svab said eight people had died in the 12 connected portable buildings. Firefighters were battling the blaze for much of the night. Photo credit: South Moravian Fire Service, via Twitter.

Brno, May 4 (CTK) – Eight people have died in a fire that broke out just after 2am this morning in a complex of temporary buildings in Plotni, Brno-Komarov. The fire was put out by firefighters just before 7am, a spokesperson for the police and fire services told journalists this morning.

The cause of the fire will now be investigated.

Police spokesman Pavel Svab said eight people had died in the 12 connected portable buildings. Firefighters were battling the blaze for much of the night.

“The fire probably started after 2am; we arrived at the scene at 2:30 and began extinguishing it with four streams of water,” said Jan Dvorak, spokesman for the South Moravian fire service. Firefighters were dismantling structures and extinguishing hidden fires throughout the morning.

It is not clear what the portable buildings at the site were used for. Credit: South Moravian Fire Service, via Twitter.

Paramedics were also present at the scene. “We sent three units to the scene, including a traffic inspector, but there was no one on the scene we could help,” said Michaela Bothova, a spokeswoman for the emergency medical service.

It is not clear what the portable buildings at the site were used for, as the fire service have not yet been able to contact the owner. Firefighters and police officers will be investigating what happened throughout the morning. Investigators have not yet quantified the damage.

Photographs on the mapping portals show that these were unused portable buildings that had remained on the site for a long time. They were overgrown with greenery and partially covered with tarpaulin. According to Brno City Council, the site is earmarked for redevelopment, with plans to build the South Quarter there in connection with the new train station.

A similar tragedy happened nearby three years ago, when four people were burned to death in a fire in a railway carriage. Apparently, the carriage full of rubbish was used as shelter by homeless people. The cause was thought to be negligent use of the heater.

“I am very sorry for all those who died tonight in the tragic fire in Brno. My condolences go to all relatives and loved ones,” wrote Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) on Twitter.

“The causes of what happened are being investigated, but in any case, it is a huge human tragedy that will shock everyone. Big thanks to the firefighters who bravely fought the flames,” tweeted Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova (ODS).