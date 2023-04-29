Find your free bike and you are ready to explore Brno through the pedals. Photo credit: Brno City Municipality

Brno, April 28 (BD) – From 1 May, Brno shared bikes scheme is returning to welcome the beginning of the cycling season. Shared bikes will be available for free from Rekola or Nextbike twice a day.

Following last year’s pilot project, it will now again be possible to ride shared bikes and save money on transport. The agreement with the companies Rekola and Nextbike will allow their bikes to be ridden by all members of the public twice a day for 30 minutes without charge.

To access the service, cyclists must register with the bikesharing providers, via the websites of rekola.cz or nextbikeczech.com.

Last year the programme saw around 102,000 free riders and 9,817 new users between 11 April and 30 September. The bikesharing scheme is limited to the territory of Brno.