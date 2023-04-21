The centre offers a co-working space and cafe for people with all kinds of disabilities. Photo credit: RadoVan.

Brno, Apr 21 (BD) – RadoWork, a new, fully accessible co-working centre designed for disabled people, has opened recently at Gorkého 34. The centre offers a co-working space and cafe for people with all kinds of disabilities, and is aimed at people who normally work from home and do not want to be alone during the working day. The centre offers a group of new colleagues and friends to work with, as well as the certainty of help when it is required. The office space is attended at all times by an assistant, who can help when clients need assistance going to the restroom or buying coffee.

Behind this innovative project are the staff of the RadoVan association, who also organise travel expeditions for people with disabilities. “We want to spread the joy of travelling to people who normally do not have the possibility for this,” said Ladislava Blažková, founder of the project. “We believe that RadoWork will be a place where it will be a pleasure to work.”

The space is open from Monday to Friday from 8am until 4pm. After that, the cafe attached to the workspace is open to the public.

Trending Poll Finds Majority of Czechs Oppose Participation of Russia and Belarus at 2024 Paris Olympics

Those interested in working at the co-working space can contact RadoWork via their website, Facebook, or Instagram.