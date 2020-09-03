Brno man in off-road vehicle managed to get out only after several attempts, then quickly left the scene. Photo credit: Police CR video.
Brno, Sep 3 (BD) – One driver wanted to avoid queueing in traffic on Nove Sady in Brno on Tuesday, so he decided to drive his off-road vehicle across the newly-reconstructed tram tracks with a grassy surface. Unfortunately, the vehicle got stuck on the grass. The driver managed to get out only after several attempts, then quickly left the scene.
He is responsible for more than CZK 50,000 of damage caused to the grass carpet and the underfloor irrigation system. The police immediately tracked down the owner of the car, who now faces a penalty of “a few thousands”, said Petr Vala from the South Moravian Police.
