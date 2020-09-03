  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Brno man in off-road vehicle managed to get out only after several attempts, then quickly left the scene. Photo credit: Police CR video.

Brno, Sep 3 (BD) – One driver wanted to avoid queueing in traffic on Nove Sady in Brno on Tuesday, so he decided to drive his off-road vehicle across the newly-reconstructed tram tracks with a grassy surface. Unfortunately, the vehicle got stuck on the grass. The driver managed to get out only after several attempts, then quickly left the scene.

One driver wanted to avoid queueing in traffic on Nove Sady in Brno on Tuesday, so he decided to drive his off-road…

Zveřejnil(a) Brno Daily dne Čtvrtek 3. září 2020
Source: Facebook Brno Daily / Police CR.

He is responsible for more than CZK 50,000 of damage caused to the grass carpet and the underfloor irrigation system. The police immediately tracked down the owner of the car, who now faces a penalty of “a few thousands”, said Petr Vala from the South Moravian Police.


Brno Transport Company extended the grass tracks in Nove Sady this summer. Visualization: Brno Transport Company, DPMB.
Facebook Comments
https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/brnooffroad-nove-sady-1024x571.pnghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/brnooffroad-nove-sady-150x84.pngBD StaffBrnoCrimeBrno,CrimeBrno man in off-road vehicle managed to get out only after several attempts, then quickly left the scene. Photo credit: Police CR video. Brno, Sep 3 (BD) – One driver wanted to avoid queueing in traffic on Nove Sady in Brno on Tuesday, so he decided to drive his off-road vehicle...English News and Events in Brno