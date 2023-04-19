The project was chosen by the public for support from the participatory budget in 2020. Photo credit: Z. Kolařík / Brno City Municipality.

Brno, April 19 (BD) – A new children’s playground and sports field, named Zamilec, opened yesterday in the Zamilovaný Hájek open space near Řečkovice in the north of Brno. The site was funded by the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme, Dáme na vás (“We Give To You”), after being selected in a public vote in 2020.

“I am very happy that thanks to the participatory budget we can open a new children’s playground and sports field in Zamilovaný Hájek,” said Filip Chvátal, Brno city councillor responsible for citizen participation.

He said the playground is designed for physical activity, the development of children’s motor skills and social contacts, and includes various climbing frames, rope elements, climbing poles, monkey bars, a balance beam, and a tactile walkway.

“I would like to thank everyone who participated in the implementation of the project, and I look forward to the joyful moments that not only the children will experience here,” continued Chvátal. “I cordially invite everyone who wants to spend their free time actively to this beautiful corner of Brno.”

“Zamilec is a project aimed to build children’s playgrounds and exercise areas in this favourite place of many Brno residents,” added Jan Vaculín, proposer of the project. “The idea was to improve the quality of free time spent in this part of the city.”

You can find more detailed information about the project here.