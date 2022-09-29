Internet scammers were on the rise this past weekend. Photo Credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, Sept. 29 (BD) – According to the South Moravian regional police report, four separate cases of internet fraud were recorded last weekend, 24-25 September.

A 65-year-old man from Brno found out that his bank account had been hacked, and he had lost almost CZK 2 million. According to a preliminary police investigation, the victim may have logged into his account the day before using a link provided by an Internet search engine. He then filled out his login information on a fraudulent form pretending to be his bank’s website. The information was misused by an unknown perpetrator for an hour and a half during the night, and almost CZK 2 million disappeared from the victim’s account.

The second victim was a 53-year-old man from Blansko. He believed a scam phone call in which a supposed bank security officer told him that his account had been hacked. The scammer suggested it would be best for the man to withdraw all deposits in Brno and deposit them into a designated Bitcoin account. The man believed the advice and arranged for a quick loan. He also converted this money into cryptocurrency exactly as instructed. In total, he lost more than CZK 1 million.

A 55-year-old man was taken in by a text message which said he had been given a $20,000 household allowance. He then logged into his online banking using the fake link sent to him, exactly as instructed. The data was obtained by a fraudster, who withdrew nearly CZK 200,000 from his account in several transactions.

The final victim of the weekend was a 34-year-old woman who responded to an Internet ad offering profitable investments. Under the deception of a fraudulent banker, she gradually transferred almost CZK 100,000 to his account. The scammer then disappeared.