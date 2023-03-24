A new commemorative plaque will be placed on Šilingrovo náměstí on the 110th anniversary of his death. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Mar 24 (BD) – This year marks 110 years since the death of Tomáš Eduard Šilinger, and to mark the occasion, a memorial plaque will be placed once again in Šilingrovo náměstí.

Šilinger was an important member of the Augustinian order and a leading Brno politician. He was part of the State Assembly, a member of the Imperial Council in Austria-Hungary, and a supporter of Czech education in the South Moravian capital.

Brno City Council therefore recommended this week that a memorial plaque should again adorn the square which takes his name.

“This year, everyone will be able to learn about his contribution,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “A new commemorative plaque will be erected on Šilingrovo náměstí on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of his death. The original one disappeared sometime during the 1950s.”

The commemorative plaque will be placed on the building of Brno City Hall, on the corner of Husova and Pekařská. The installation of the plaque will cost approximately CZK 200,000, with its final form still to be determined.