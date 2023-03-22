JobNEST is a free conference for students and graduates who wish to learn more about the public sector and non-profit organisations in the Czech Republic. Photo credit: JobNEST.

Brno, Mar 22 (BD) – On 29 March, the Career Centre of Masaryk University is hosting JobNEST, a free conference for students and graduates interested in learning more about careers in the public sector and non-governmental organisations. The conference, which takes place at Otevrena Zahrada on Udolni, will include sections in Czech, English, and Ukrainian, in order to reach out to the international community of students and recent graduates living in Brno.

As part of this event, experts from a variety of professions in the public and non-profit sectors will provide free CV consultations all day in English and Ukrainian, with no registration required. In addition, visitors can speak to representatives from a variety of organisations.

The conference is divided into two main sections: the panel discussion and the workshops. During the panel discussion, audiences will hear about opportunities for internships and volunteering. Staff members and HR experts will give advice on how to succeed in the selection process and where to apply. The accompanying program will include opportunities to network with visitors and lecturers.

Trending Poll Finds Majority of Czechs Oppose Participation of Russia and Belarus at 2024 Paris Olympics

As part of the conference, a donation centre will be open all day for Vesna, accepting cleaning supplies, towels, bed sheets, and spring clothing.

Below is a list of events that will be held in English or Ukrainian:

Panel discussion:

14:30 – 15:00 | International Brno (EN)

Workshops:

11:30 – 12:00 | Складання резюме: правила та рекомендації (UA)

13:10 – 13:40 | Motivation is not (only) about money (EN)

13:50 – 14:20 | Influence of personal values in career choice (EN)

14:30 – 15:00 | Уміння презентувати себе: фішки та поради (UA)

15:10 – 15:40 | Brno Expat Centre: Working in the Czech Republic as foreign students and graduates (EN)

You can find the full JobNEST 2023 Conference Schedule here.