













Two adults and two children were found dead in a family home in Roznov pod Radhostem near Vsetin. Few details of the case have been released, but the police have the situation at the scene under control and there is no further threat. Credit: Freepik.

UPDATE 17:10: Police have confirmed that a 49-year-old man shot his wife and two children before killing himself. His wife was a policewoman.

Roznov pod Radhostem, Zlin Region, Aug 3 (CTK) – Two adults and two children have been found dead as victims of a violent crime in Roznov pod Radhostem near Vsetin in the Zlin region. The situation at the scene of the crime is under control, Czech Police wrote on Twitter earlier today.

It cannot yet be specified whether the perpetrator is among the dead, regional police spokeswoman Simona Kysnerova told CTK.

“We are now checking a violent crime committed in Roznov pod Radhostem, in which two adults and two small children died. We are on the scene of the crime, establishing the perpetrator’s motive. We have the situation under control and there is no further threat,” the police said.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the case,” said Kysnerova, responding to a question about whether the perpetrator was one of the fatalities.

Kysnerova told public Czech Television (CT) that the crime had been committed in a family home. She could not yet elaborate on whether the victims were members of the same family.

This has not been the first multiple murder in the Vsetin vicinity this year. In late April, a 31-year-old man killed his 32-year-old wife and their three children, all aged under five, in a family home in the village of Loucka. He then cut himself with a knife and caused an explosion in the house, according to police reports. The man was charged with murder and remanded in custody in June.