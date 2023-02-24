       

The temporary protection visas enable refugees to have access to the public health insurance, education and labour market. Photo credit: HZS Praha.

Prague, Feb 23 (CTK) – The 10.5-million Czech Republic has the highest number of refugees from Ukraine with the temporary protection status per population out of the European Union countries, the Interior Ministry told CTK today, referring to the Eurostat European statistical office’s data.

At the end of last year, there were more than 3.5 million temporary protection holders from Ukraine in the EU countries. A half of them stayed in Germany and Poland, roughly one quarter in each, followed by the Czech Republic with 11 percent share of these refugees per population.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian aggression for a about a year. Shortly after the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022, the EU decided in March to activate for the first time the rules enabling refugees to get temporary protection.

The temporary protection visas enable refugees to have access to the public health insurance, education and labour market. The EU countries first introduced temporary protection for one year, but in view of the continuing fights in Ukraine, they decided to extend the status last October until March 2024.

Ukrainian Refugees Paid CZK 8 Billion Into The Czech Welfare System in 2022
In Germany and Poland, 968,000 and 961,000 Ukrainian refugees, respectively, enjoyed the temporary protection status at the end of last year. The Czech Republic provided temporary protection to more than 432,000 refugees then, the Eurostat data show.

According to the Interior Ministry data, almost 500,000 war refugees from Ukraine have received the temporary protection visas in the Czech Republic. The ministry estimated at the end of 2022 that about one-fifth of them had already returned home.

The temporary protection extension will help gain more precise data on the real number of refugees staying in Czechia. As of February 20, 230,000 asked for the protection extension, ministry spokeswoman Klara Dlubalova said. Refugees from Ukraine may seek the extension of their temporary protection status in the Czech Republic by the end of March.

Number of active temporary protection holders in EU at the end of 2022*:

Germany967,715
Poland961,340
Czechia432,415
Spain160,995
Bulgaria147,385
Italy145,800
Netherlands109,640
Romania100,955
Slovakia95,550
Austria87,570
Ireland70,495
France68,430
Latvia65,425
Belgium63,210
Portugal55,920
Sweden46,295
Finland45,215
Estonia38,385
Latvia35,856
Denmark32,155
Hungary28,905
Greece21,530
Croatia18,970
Cyprus12,610
Slovenia7,675
Luxembourg4,655
Malta1,515
Total3,826,611

Source: Eurostat, data as of Dec 31, 2022,

*Final data on the number of temporary protection holders may still change.

hol/dr/buj

