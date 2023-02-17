The new parking facility will have 663 parking spaces. Photo credit: Brno City Municipality.

In preparation for the construction of the Akademické náměstí (Šumavská) parking lot, drivers will be prohibited from entering the parking lot that is currently located on the site. From Monday, 20 February, it will not be possible to park on the site, and cars currently parked there must be removed before that date, otherwise they will be towed. The parking spaces adjacent to the Lidl store will also be closed to cars, though the pedestrian crossing will remain. Drivers can use the underground parking lot as an alternative.

Map of the restricted area. Credit: Brno City Municipality.

A four-storey, 441-space parking garage will be built on the site, with another 222 spaces available on the adjacent area as resident parking.

The revitalization of the area will not just be of benefit to drivers, but will also include the installation of new greenery and water features. The space in front of the Masaryk University Faculty of Law will also be modified. The work is scheduled to last 14 months. More detailed information about the planned work is available here. A visualisation of the new development is shown below.

Trending Four Czechs Among 2023 Oscar Nominees

Credit: Atelier Kristen.