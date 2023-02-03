Warning signs and wire fencing along the cycle path around Svratka in Pisárky. Photo credit: Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Feb 3 (BD) – The cycle path along the River Svratka in Pisárky, leading from Kamenna čtvrt towards Anthropos, has been closed for safety reasons due to the danger of falling rocks. Pedestrians and cyclists will now find wire fencing and warning signs blocking the popular trail under Červený Kopec from Kamenka.

Rocks recently began coming dislodged from the rock above the trail, and the city proceeded to close it immediately. A geotechnical assessment found that the falling rocks are an emergency with risk level III. A specialist company has already started working to solve the problem, but the scope of the repairs will depend on the exact condition of the rock, which the experts will discover during their work.

The work is expected to take weeks. Detour routes have been established for pedestrians and cyclists, and the public are advised to avoid the risky area itself.