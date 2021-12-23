













Shortly after midnight on Sunday, city police surveillance staff spotted a young man falling asleep drunk on the sidewalk near the central station. A pair of passers-by then searched his pockets. Brno Police managed to intercept them within one minute. Credit: mpbrno

Brno, Dec 23 (BD) – The operations center immediately notified the nearest patrol, and after about a minute the police stopped a 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man on Masarykova. The man had money he admitted he had taken from a stolen wallet. The woman pulled the whole wallet from the pocket of her coat, still containing the victim’s documents and credit cards. Another city police officer, meanwhile, attended to the 21-year-old victim, and the police then handed over the case to the state police, along with both suspects.