Clothes can be donated at the Department of Social Curators at Křenová 20. Credit: MMB.

Brno, 29 Dec (BD) – The municipal social clothes bank, which provides clothes to the homeless, is reporting a lack of clothes for the winter season. Men’s clothing, such as trousers, jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts, is particularly short in supply.

Credit: MMB.

In addition to clothes, shoes are also welcome. “You have to keep in mind that this is clothing for people on the street,” said the curators of the clothes bank. “The kind of pieces that you would take for a walk with your dog in winter and rain are suitable. If you don’t have anything at home, but would like to support our social clothes bank and homeless people, please buy a set of socks or men’s underwear and bring them to us.”

Clothes can be donated during office hours (Monday and Wednesday, 8am-5pm) at the Department of Social Curators at Křenová 20. On the first Wednesday of each month the department is open until 8pm; the next late-opening day is Wednesday, 4 January.