













In recent days, computers were stolen from a vaccination centre in Brno. The police are investigating. Credit: KK / BD.

Brno, Nov 15 (BD) – A few days ago, computers equipment was stolen from a Brno vaccination center, OC Bohéma. “Since it is a serious crime, we obviously immediately handed the whole matter over to the police, who have been dealing with it for several days and are taking action,” said Šárka Halaštová of Podané ruce, the operator of the centre.

According to a statement by Podané ruce, claims on Facebook groups that data was being stored insecurely on the computers is false, as all data is held on medical databases. The groups are also publishing information that the stolen equipment contained records of 320,000 people, when in fact only 20,000 people have been vaccinated at the centre.

In the meantime, a police investigation has been opened.

This post has been updated, the previous title was not correct.