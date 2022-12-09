The event will be held at the Columna restaurant on Pyšelská in Prague 4 – Chodov. Photo credit: Moto Gala Night.

Brno, Dec 9 (BD) – Motocross commentator Josef Gažúr and Martin Gil, owner of the MX Interview YouTube channel, will team up to host the motocross ball on 7 January 2023.

At the event, visitors can meet leading motocross riders, as well as Jakub Kornfeil, influencer A.N.D.U.L.A., “man of the year” Dominik Chabr and others. The event will also include competitions, a raffle, free entertainment, and an evening spent in the company of the big names of the motocross scene. Guests will include participants from other motor sport disciplines.

The event will take place at the Columna restaurant on Pyšelská in Prague 4 – Chodov. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the official start time is 7:30pm. The dress code is black tie or cocktail, and parking will be free for attendees.

Before the event, a social media contest will be launched, which will be about answering a key question: At which motocross track in the Czech Republic is the MXGP World Championship (Motocross Grand Prix of Czech Republic) held every year?

Before the event, a social media contest will be launched, which will be about answering a key question: At which motocross track in the Czech Republic is the MXGP World Championship (Motocross Grand Prix of Czech Republic) held every year?

The winner will receive two standing room tickets which include the banquet. For more information on the event and to buy tickets, go to the official website here.

The event is also available on Facebook.