Citizens of Nine Countries Will Not Require Work Permits From July

People from nine non-EU states: Australia, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, the UK, the US, Israel and Singapore, will no longer need work permits or employment cards and will have free access to the Czech labour market from July, under a regulation approved by the cabinet yesterday.

Jozef Sikela (STAN), Minister of Industry and Trade, said the measure is intended to make life easier for experts and managers from foreign countries. The cabinet may adjust the list of such persons according to the situation on the labour market after discussion in the tripartite council, a body comprising ministers and representatives of trade unions and employers.

At the end of March, labour offices registered about 10,000 employees in the Czech Republic from the countries in question.

“When selecting the countries, particular consideration was given to the fact that it is a priority for the Czech Republic to support the recruitment and employment of highly qualified workers, and in terms of security, the selected countries are those with a minimum degree of risk,” the Labour Ministry said in its documents.

The ministry said the measure will make it easier and faster for higher-paid foreign nationals to enter the Czech labour market. The administrative burden on employers is also to be reduced.

Under the amended employment law, due to come into force in July, citizens of countries on the new list will not need a work permit, an employee card, a blue card, or an intra-corporate transfer, per a new regulation to be set by the government following a tripartite council debate. The tripartite discussed the issue in early May.

People from outside the EU and the European Economic Area currently need permits or cards to work in the Czech Republic. Some employers and investors have complained about the lengthy procedure which complicates the situation when bringing in expert staff. The Labour Ministry said in the documents for the regulation that the countries on the list are among the strongest economies in the world, and the Czech Republic has long been interested in intensive cooperation. Nevertheless, these countries’ “reciprocal approach” to Czech workers cannot be required, the ministry said.

At the end of the first quarter, labour offices registered 9,821 workers from the nine countries on the list, more than 80% of whom worked in high-skilled positions.

People from these countries make up 1.2% of the total number of foreign workers in the Czech Republic, which was 817,940 at the end of March. This includes 4,434 from Britain, 2,505 from the US, 929 from South Korea, 717 from Japan, 525 from Israel, 389 from Canada, 204 from Australia, 93 from New Zealand, and 25 from Singapore.