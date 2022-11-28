The region will commemorate the 1,200th anniversary of the Moravians with a light display. Photo credit: JMK.

Brno, Nov 28 (BD) – The South Moravian Region will commemorate the 1,200th anniversary of the first written mention of the Moravians in the coming days with a special illumination of some important historical buildings.

“At the end of this year’s commemorations of this anniversary, we will light up the building of the regional office in Brno on Friday, the Letovice castle will be lit up on Saturday, and the Mikulov castle on Sunday,” said South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich.

The Brno Regional Office will be illuminated on 25 November from 5pm to midnight, the Letovice Castle on 26 November at the same time, and the Mikulov Castle on 27 November. The light projections will be provided by ECOLIGHT PROJECT, and the total cost will not exceed CZK 65,000.

The culmination of this year’s celebrations was a gala concert by Filharmonie Brno on 23 September at the Brno Exhibition Centre. “It may not be perceived as such in other regions, but for us, the 1,200th anniversary of the first extant mention of the Moravians is a significant one. It’s useful to know where our ancestors came from. We have a lot to be proud of,” added Grolich.

Trending Deep Purple To Headline Slavkov Open Music Festival Next July